GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation identifies locations for one-stop centres for the differently-abled

Published - November 03, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation will establish One-Stop Service Centres for the differently-abled in line with a directive from the Director of the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled. This initiative follows the Tamil Nadu Rights Project, which aims to temporarily operate three district-level centres and 20 smaller zonal centres.

The Corporation has identified under-utilised or unused buildings at the zonal level for conversion into service centres, as a part of the World Bank-aided project focused on rehabilitation and livelihood activities for persons with disabilities.

The identified buildings include a hospital in Ganapathy, an urban primary health centre in VNR Nagar, JJ Marriage Hall in Varadarajapuram, the old Corporation primary school in Eechanari, and the cooperative housing society office in Ramanathapuram. The total estimated cost for the project is ₹34.95 lakhs.

S. Chandramohan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer (DDAWO), said the centres will provide essential facilities, including the services of two physiotherapists and one special educator. They will also assist individuals in obtaining loans and ID cards, along with all necessary support services.

“These centres are intended to be temporary solutions while permanent centres will be established near urban primary health centres (UPHC) or government hospitals (GHS) to ensure sustained support for persons with disabilities in the community,” he added.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / disabled / welfare

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.