Coimbatore Corporation identifies locations for one-stop centres for the differently-abled

The Coimbatore Corporation will establish One-Stop Service Centres for the differently-abled in line with a directive from the Director of the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled. This initiative follows the Tamil Nadu Rights Project, which aims to temporarily operate three district-level centres and 20 smaller zonal centres.

The Corporation has identified under-utilised or unused buildings at the zonal level for conversion into service centres, as a part of the World Bank-aided project focused on rehabilitation and livelihood activities for persons with disabilities.

The identified buildings include a hospital in Ganapathy, an urban primary health centre in VNR Nagar, JJ Marriage Hall in Varadarajapuram, the old Corporation primary school in Eechanari, and the cooperative housing society office in Ramanathapuram. The total estimated cost for the project is ₹34.95 lakhs.

S. Chandramohan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer (DDAWO), said the centres will provide essential facilities, including the services of two physiotherapists and one special educator. They will also assist individuals in obtaining loans and ID cards, along with all necessary support services.

“These centres are intended to be temporary solutions while permanent centres will be established near urban primary health centres (UPHC) or government hospitals (GHS) to ensure sustained support for persons with disabilities in the community,” he added.