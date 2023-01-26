Coimbatore Corporation honours 10 best-performing councillors on Republic Day

January 26, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebrations by the Corporation, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar unfurled the National Flag on the premises of Victoria Town Hall and distributed certificates of appreciation to 10 best-performing councillors, who were assessed under various parameters. She also hailed the contribution of the Corporation workers, who completed 25 years of service and distributed cash benefits to them.

Speaking at the event, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said rights and duties in the Indian Constitution were two sides of the same coin, and every one should always keep in mind the contributions of the freedom fighters. Three luminaries, Alladi Krishnasamy Iyer, Gopalasami Iyengar, and T.T. Krishanamachari, who were a part of the drafting committee of the Constitution were from Tamil Nadu. Poverty alleviation and inclusive development were the need of the hour, he said.

Students from Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Oppanakaara Veedhi and special children from Ramakrishnapuram school were among those who participated in the cultural programme.

Earlier, the Mayor and officials paid respects to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Corporation office.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar unfurled the National Flag on the premises of the Corporation office and distributed appreciation certificates to 292 employees and contributors of the ‘Namaku Naame’ scheme. He said the civic body received 5,863 grievance petitions under ‘O ru kural puratchi’ initiative and resolved 5,349 petitions.

Along with Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati and other senior officials, he paid respects to the statue of freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran.