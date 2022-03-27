Coimbatore Corporation holds Varumun Kappom health camp 

Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on Sunday inaugurated the Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom scheme camp at the Corporation Higher Secondary School at Maniakarampalayam here.

A release from the civic body said it was holding the fourth of the four camps it had planned to conduct under the scheme. As many as 1,040 persons had benefitted from the first camp. The doctors had recommended seven persons for further treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and six of them underwent cataract surgery and another knee replacement. In the second and third camps held at Vellakinaru and Vilankurichi around 1,500 persons benefitted. Doctors from 16 specialisations were present at the camps to diagnose participants. As on March 27, around 50,000 persons had participated, the release said. The release quoting the Mayor further said that she appealed to pregnant women to avail of benefits under the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme and spoke about the 63 health and wellness centres that the Corporation was building across the city. Ms. Anandakumar gave away nutrition kits to pregnant women and later presided over a baby shower function with over 75 women.