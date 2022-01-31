Coimbatore Corporation holds training for poll officials

Details of staff who were absent for training to be forwarded to senior officials

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday held training at five places for staff who would conduct the urban local bodies polls on February 19.

According to the sources, the Corporation conducted the training for 692 presiding staff, polling officer I and III (to be deployed in North Zone) at PSG College of Technology, for 352 staff at Ramanathapuram Girls’ Hr. Sec. School for East Zone, for 418 staff at R.S. Puram Girls’ Hr. Sec. School for West Zone, for 385 staff at Kuniamuthur R.K. V. Hr. Sec. School for South Zone and for 1,042 staff at Nirmala College for Women in Central Zone.

The election zone officials who underwent the training on Saturday last conducted the training in two shifts in four centres and a shift in Central Zone.

An official said at each of the centres the Corporation had conducted the training by strictly observing the COVID-19 safety protocol.

A few staff asked to be excluded from election duty citing various reasons, but the Corporation officials would take call on their demand. The zone election officials had also recorded the details of staff who were absent for training to be forwarded to senior officials for disciplinary action, if necessary.

At the training, the zone election officials told the presiding officers of their duties and responsibilities. They also explained how the polling officer I and III should ready the ballot and control unit prior to election, how to conduct mock poll and perform other tasks in the polling booth on the polling day, the sources added.