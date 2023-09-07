HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation holds special camp for street vendors for loans under PM SVANidhi

September 07, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar (third right) with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (third left) and Council's Health Committee Chairperson P. Marislvan (second right) distribute loan applications to street vendors on the Corporation premises near Town Hall in the city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar (third right) with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (third left) and Council’s Health Committee Chairperson P. Marislvan (second right) distribute loan applications to street vendors on the Corporation premises near Town Hall in the city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore Corporation conducted a special camp for street vendors to hand over loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme at the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation premises, on Thursday, September 7, in the city.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inaugurated the special loan camp and distributed applications to beneficiaries.

The Mayor said, “The loan is provided in three levels - ₹10,000 in the first phase, ₹20,000 in the second phase and ₹50,000 in the third phase. The Corporation has made arrangements for vendors to register free of charge. For details, roadside vendors can approach the Corporation.”

According to the Commissioner, the camp is being conducted to raise awareness among the roadside vendors on the loan assistance under the PM SVANidhi scheme. Vendors need to produce their identity cards and provide information when Corporation officials come at their outlets for the survey.

Corporation Council’s Health Committee Chairperson P. Marislvan, councillors, officials, bank managers and street vendors were present.

On Wednesday, September 6, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy gave loan assistance to a tune of ₹40 lakh to 400 street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / corporations

