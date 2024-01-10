ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation holds 35 fever camps per day for dengue detection

January 10, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Following a spike in dengue cases in the first week of January, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has commenced 35 fever camps per day for the detection of fever.

Since the last week of December 2023, around 40 additional cases were detected, and 100 streets were identified as hotspots in the city. The Corporation has also noted that a significant rise in cases is seen in north and east zones, where two additional fogging machines have been deployed.

In the last one year, CCMC has imposed close to a lakh in fine on commercial and residential establishments that failed to take preventive measures, leaving pools of stagnant water within the premises.

“There is no alarming increase in dengue cases but we must be cautious. Notices have been sent to all major commercial establishments, urging them to take-up preventive measures,” CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.

