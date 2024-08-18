Coimbatore Corporation hikes water tariff for added areas

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has increased water tariff for 25 added wards from ₹60 to ₹100 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revised rate applies to residents in Kavundampalayam, Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur, and other areas added to the Corporation in 2011, which were exempted from a 2013 hike.

According to a CCMC official, “The rate of ₹100 per month is necessary as the civic body faces a debt of ₹1,192.73 crore. The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) charges the Corporation ₹16 per 1,000 litres of water, while residents pay only ₹4.50 per 1,000 litres.”

With this tariff adjustment, the civic body expects to generate an annual revenue of ₹12 crore.

However, several residents of Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur area have raised concerns regarding the price increase, saying the civic body is yet to provide basic public infrastructure for which charges are levied. “For the amount we have already paid in taxes, we still do not have water, underground drainage, or road infrastructure. With this additional cost, we hope the civic body will also invest more in these areas,” a resident said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.