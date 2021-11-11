Coimbatore Corporation helplines for rain-related grievances

Coimbatore

11 November 2021 00:27 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has announced helplines for the residents to contact for assistance and grievances related to rain during the North-East Monsoon in the city.

The corporation’s main control room can be reached at 0422-2302323. Individual control rooms of the five zones could be contacted at 0422-2215618 (Central Zone), 0422-2595950 (East Zone), 0422-2551800 (West Zone), 0422-2243133 (North Zone) and 0422-2252705 (South Zone). Apart from this, residents shall also send images to the corporation regarding their grievances via WhatsApp at 81900 00200.

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said in a statement that the public may contact the helplines for rain-related grievances such as water supply, waterlogging, repair of damaged roads, removal of garbage, fallen trees and debris and that the authorities will initiate action.