ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation Green Warriors give out ‘Best Sanitary Worker’ award

Updated - August 01, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 05:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation’s East Zone worker Gnanasekaran was awarded as the Best Sanitation Worker for July 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a series of initiatives to recognize and reward sanitation workers in Coimbatore city, the Corporation, in collaboration with a group of citizen activists known as ‘CCMC Green Warriors,’ recently launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) sanitation awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

For July 2024, Gnanasekaran from East Zone Ward No. 52 won the SBM award for Best Sanitary Worker. The award was based on criteria that included the proper collection, segregation, and disposal of waste in his designated ward.

Additionally, the CCMC sanitation staff from Ward No. 91, South Zone, were recognized for their exceptional effort in recovering a gold chain that had been accidentally discarded in the garbage. The team of six sanitary workers meticulously sifted through 1.5 tonnes of waste to locate and retrieve the 6-sovereign gold chain, which was subsequently returned to its rightful owner.

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore honoured the team with a cash award of ₹5,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US