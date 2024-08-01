Coimbatore Corporation Green Warriors give out ‘Best Sanitary Worker’ award

In a series of initiatives to recognize and reward sanitation workers in Coimbatore city, the Corporation, in collaboration with a group of citizen activists known as ‘CCMC Green Warriors,’ recently launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) sanitation awards.

For July 2024, Gnanasekaran from East Zone Ward No. 52 won the SBM award for Best Sanitary Worker. The award was based on criteria that included the proper collection, segregation, and disposal of waste in his designated ward.

Additionally, the CCMC sanitation staff from Ward No. 91, South Zone, were recognized for their exceptional effort in recovering a gold chain that had been accidentally discarded in the garbage. The team of six sanitary workers meticulously sifted through 1.5 tonnes of waste to locate and retrieve the 6-sovereign gold chain, which was subsequently returned to its rightful owner.

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore honoured the team with a cash award of ₹5,000.

