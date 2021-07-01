Coimbatore Corporation goes digital with door-to-door survey

COIMBATORE

01 July 2021

Coimbatore Corporation has gone digital with its door-to-door survey as it armed the survey volunteers with mobile application to capture people’s data.

According to sources in the civic body, the Corporation with support from civic activists and volunteers had developed the app, which the volunteers would use to capture the health details of the city’s residents, particularly co-morbid conditions.

The volunteers after noting down the name, address and mobile phone number would ask if the people survey had diabetes, blood pressure, respiratory issues, heart ailments, cancer or other diseases.

If the answer was affirmative, they then would ask if they undertook treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital or Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, or any of the primary health centres or private hospital.

And, they would also ask if the treatment was regular or irregular, if they had COVID-19 vaccination and if yes, whether it was first dose or second dose and the type of vaccine.

City Health Officer S. Raja said the Corporation would use the data to capture the city residents’ health data, plan its health activity like vaccination or fever camps, take preventive measures ahead of the predicted third COVID-19 wave based on data collected among others.

Going digital would only ease the Corporation’s plan as it would have data at the click of a mouse.

On the first day of the use of the app, the volunteers captured data of over 40,000 residents, he said and added that the Corporation would like to reach as many residents as possible.