Coimbatore Corporation gets vehicles, shredding machines to process garden waste

Brookefields Mall CEO Ashwin Balasubramaniam (fourth right) handing over to Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar (second right) keys of the vehicles that his company had donated to the Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Brookefields Mall has sponsored the vehicles and equipment worth ₹ 30 lakh

To process garden waste that gets accumulated in parks in the city and felled tree parts on roads, the Coimbatore Corporation got two tractors and shredding equipment through corporate sponsorship.

A release from the civic body said Brookefields Mall had sponsored the vehicles and equipment worth ₹ 30 lakh and its Chief Executive Officer Ashwin Balasubramaniam presented them to Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar at an event held in Saibaba Colony in Ward 69.

Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, Ward 69 Councillor P.S. Saravanakumar and other officials were present.

The release added that the Corporation would use the tractors and shredding equipment to locally process the garden and other waste and use those as manure for plants in parks. This would eliminate the Corporation’s need to transport those waste to the Vellalore dump yard. And, thereby help the Corporation save on fuel needed for the transportation.