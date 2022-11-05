Coimbatore Corporation gears up efforts to face North-East Monsoon

N. Sai Charan COIMBATORE
November 05, 2022 19:17 IST

Corporation workers desilting Raja Vaikal channel on Sundakamuthur road near Selvapuram in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With the onset of the North-East Monsoon, the Corporation has geared up its efforts to clear the blockages in the stormwater drains across the city as a part of monsoon preparedness.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap convened a meeting recently with the corporation officials to discuss disaster preparedness in the city. He said the civic body has been taking precautionary measures to face the monsoon rainfall.

He said the main channels and stormwater drains in the city have been desilted and blockages in the stormwater drains have been removed to ensure the free flow of rain water. Most of the works have been completed and instructions were given to finish it before heavy rains, he added.

He also said that priority would be given to the residential areas that are prone to water-logging. Underpasses near Kikkani school, Kaleeshwara Mill road, and Avinashi road flyover have been kept under constant vigil during rain. The Corporation workers were asked to keep ready two additional motors to flush out the water from the underpasses.

Support our reporting.
Nearly 500 sandbags, 100 each of the five zones, have been kept ready. The Corporation had already formed a disaster management task force at the zonal level with assistant commissioner, engineers, sanitary officers, and conservancy workers as part of it.

On Saturday, the Corporation workers desilted and removed blockages in Raja Vaikal, the channel that connects the Selva Chinthamani tank with the Periyakulam tank, on Sundakamuthur road near Selvapuram. A round-the-clock disaster control room has been functioning and residents can reach out to the Corporation through the helpline numbers at 81900 00200, or 0422-2302323, or 0422-2300132, a release noted.

