Coimbatore Corporation forms teams to tackle waterlogging during heavy rain

August 02, 2022 21:04 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation has identified seven areas prone to waterlogging across the city and formed a task force to tackle problems in the event of heavy rain.

An order issued by Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said that seven teams, one each for Sivanandha Colony (ward 68), Kikkani Railway underpass (ward 69), Kaleeshwara mill road (ward 83), Langa corner (ward 83), Avinashi road flyover (ward 83) in Central Zone, and Nava India (ward 27) and Avarampalayam (ward 28) in North Zone, have been formed to tackle waterlogging.

The Assistant Commissioners of North and Central Zones will serve as the coordinating officers for the task force, the order said. Each team will have 10 to 12 members, and will comprise an assistant executive engineer, assistant engineer, zonal sanitary officer, sanitary inspector, sanitary supervisors and conservancy workers. A tanker and motor to flush out the water would be kept ready in all these areas, said Mr. Prathap.

The Commissioner also said that the civic body has begun patch works on damaged roads in the city. In South Zone, roads would be re-laid only after the completion of underground drainage works. He also said that strict action would be taken against those who paste posters on walls of government buildings, schools and flyover pillars.