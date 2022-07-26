Coimbatore Corporation forms task force to control stray dog menace

The civic body planned to conduct three camps in a week at various areas to accelerate the sterilisation of stray dogs. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Coimbatore Corporation has formed a special task force to find out ways to control the breeding of stray dogs, after the Saturday incident in which a stray dog bit 10 persons, nine of them were schoolchildren in Ward 84.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body planned to conduct three camps in a week at various areas to accelerate the sterilisation of stray dogs. A special task force with veterinarians, Corporation Health Department officials and animal experts had been formed to explore the ways of animal birth control measures, he added.

Recently, a camp was conducted at Ukkadam and its surrounding areas in which 21 stray dogs were captured, said a Corporation official.

The civic body signed Memorandum of Understanding with two non-governmental organisations from Ondipudur and Seeranaickenpalayam that were recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India for birth control measures.

The official also added that the captured dogs would be kept at the sterilisation centre for 15 days to monitor their behaviour after the birth control and then it would be released.

The Commissioner said the structural and infrastructural bottlenecks in the animal birth control would be addressed at the earliest after consulting the experts.