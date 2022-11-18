Coimbatore Corporation forms panel to improve traffic management in city

November 18, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap has formed a traffic management panel to formulate “an integrated road design and parking management policy” to handle rising vehicle movement in the city. The panel will do area-wise planning in the city, starting with D.B. Road and R.S. Puram soon, he said.

At the stakeholders meeting held here on Friday, the Commissioner said as per a recent survey, there were about 26 lakh vehicles in Coimbatore. During the COVID-19 induced lockdown, public transportation were stopped and people were forced to buy vehicles. This shift has lead to increased traffic jams. To map out sustainable urbanisation, a four-member panel would plan the design area-wise, he said. “Suggestions from public representatives, RWS Division, police, and officials will also be considered,” Mr. Prathap said.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar said high population density and haphazard parking were the main reasons behind traffic congestion the city.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the traffic police department would conduct a field survey to identify drivers who choke roads by parking erratically and penalise them.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Shamila, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Ashok Kumar, Regional Transport Officer (Central) K. Sathyakumar, RTO officials, Corporation Officers, police and fire services personnel and public representatives were present at the meeting.