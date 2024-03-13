Coimbatore Corporation focuses on curbing open dumping in Bharathi Park, overlooks stray horse issue

March 13, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

COIMBATORE While one would expect open dumping to be a thing of the past in a locale such as Bharathi Park, which constitutes Ward 69 in Coimbatore city, the ground reality paints a different picture, despite efforts by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to curb the practice.

The CCMC earlier installed multiple nets and signboards across Bharathi Park, cautioning residents against disposing of waste on the streets. Initially, these measures seemed effective, with locals taking heed of the warnings. “The measure was great at the time but in hindsight, it cannot be a permanent solution,” noted Mahesh Kalra, a resident of Bharathi Park.

Individuals are again resorting to throwing waste over the nets or identifying new spots within the ward to discard garbage, particularly at night hours. Despite the installation of six nets in the vicinity of the BSNL office, which is the ward’s central landmark, garbage continues to accumulate..

P. Sivadasan, a resident of Alagesan Road, lamented the deteriorating situation. “An open drain next to my house was being used to dump garbage, prompting authorities to install a net. Now, garbage is being thrown right opposite my house, leading to unbearable stench on some nights,” he said.

Compounding the issue is the presence of a sizable population of stray horses in the area.

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 69: Bharathi Park (Central Zone) Main areas: Alagesan Road, Bharathi Park Cross Road, Raja Annamalai Road, Raghupathy Layout, Sree Narayana Guru Road Voters: Female - 5,702, Male - 6,554, Others - 1, Total - 12,257 Councillor: S. Saravanakumar (INC) Contact number: 8925514069 Issues: Open dumping and stray horses Infrastructure: Corporation park, public toilets

Kavitha, an animal enthusiast, highlighted the plight of these abandoned horses.. “There are 7-12 horses in the area and they rummage through waste dumped on the roads. Consequently, the streets are strewn with refuse, contributing to the unsightly and unsanitary conditions. There is also a constant tussle between the horses and residents who do not care for them,” she said.

Despite repeated appeals from people, the civic body’s efforts to address the issue have fallen short, with promises of re-homing or relocating the horses remaining unfulfilled.

Responding to mounting concerns, a sanitary official said, “The CCMC is taking proactive steps to address the problem, including clearing identified hotspots and installing CCTV surveillance cameras to deter illegal dumping. Our sector officers will monitor this on a daily-basis along with volunteers from the ward.”