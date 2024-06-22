Coimbatore Corporation floats tenders for second phase of biomining of Vellalore waste

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has floated tenders for the second phase of bio-mining 2.0 of the waste accumulated at the Vellalore dump yard.

Vellalore dump yard in a sprawling 650 acre land in which 250 acres is filled with waste that is collected from Coimbatore city. The city generates around 1,200 tonnes of solid waste every day, of this 150 to 200 tonnes of waste is collected without segregating it as bio-degradable and non-degradable. Around, 9.40 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated waste at the dump yard is a mixed waste that is dumped in 65 acre.

This led to complaints of groundwater pollution and environmental degradation constantly from the residents of Vellalore. Following this in 2020, at a cost of ₹60.16 crore, the bio-mining of waste was started and the project is nearing completion. Hence, the civic body is embarking on the initiative to start the second phase of bio-mining.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran told reporters in the second phase the waste accumulated over the years measuring 7 lakh cubic metres would first be segregated and under the project to be implemented at ₹64 crore the waste would be disposed of scientifically within a year and tenders have been floated for the same.

Tenders have also been floated for putting the treated waste water Bio CNG to be supplied for industrial purposes. A new plant for Bio CNG would be constructed. At the Ukkadam sewage treatment plant, the treated waste water would be supplied to industries. A sum of ₹245 crore has been allocated for the same and 25 MLD treatment facility would be constructed.

Corporation officials said that the waste would be segregated as bio-degradable and bio non-degradable and then it would be sliced from 180 mm to 5 mm. Then, the disposal would take place under the bio-mining project.

