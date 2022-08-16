Coimbatore Corporation floats tender for CM breakfast scheme

The Coimbatore Corporation has invited bids from the interested service providers for supplying food under the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme to school children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tender was floated to supply food to 7,618 students from Class I to V in the 62 Corporation schools identified in the city for three years. Coimbatore has the highest number of Corporation schools covered under the breakfast scheme.

The breakfast package will have 150 to 200 gram of nutritious food with 60 ml of vegetable sambar. The bidder should maintain a common kitchen and have adequate vehicles to supply the cooked breakfast on time to the designated schools as per the schedule.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the civic body had identified five schools as distribution points, one each in five zones. The Corporation elementary schools at RS Puram, Ganapathy, Ondiputhur, Ganesapuram and Selvapuram would serve as distribution centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sharmila also said, ₹10 to ₹12 per student was fixed as the rate for the breakfast. The contractor can choose the location of the centralised kitchen. The service provider should maintain the kitchen and prepare food as per the quality standards approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, she added.

The civic body has planned to monitor the food supply through a mobile app. The Corporation sanitary inspectors and health officials will conduct periodic food safety inspections.