Coimbatore Corporation fixes fortnightly, monthly targets for contractors

Move aimed at expediting projects taken up under Smart Cities Mission

In an effort aimed at expediting the progress of projects taken up under the Smart Cities Mission, the Coimbatore Corporation has fixed fortnightly and monthly targets for contractors.

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian held a meeting a couple of days ago with engineers, project management consultants and contractors to review the progress in model road, lake development, multi-level car parking and other Smart Cities Mission works.

At the meeting, he asked the contractors to divide the projects into small components to fix targets for each of those components and fortnightly and monthly targets and stick to those to complete the project in time, said Deputy Commissioner S. Madhuranthagi.

Sources that participated in the Monday’s review meeting said the Commissioner had asked the contractors to complete the model road work, taken up on D.B. Road, R.S. Puram, by December 2020.

Likewise, he had asked the contractor executing the multi-level car parking project, again on D.B. Road, by January 2021. Though the contractor had asked for time till June 2021, the Commissioner said it would be better if the revised deadline was January 2021, the sources said.

As for the timeline for projects taken up to beautify and rejuvenate the lakes in the city, the Corporation wanted the contractor to complete the projects taken up at Valangulam, Ukkadam Big Tank (Periyakulam) and Selva Chinthamanai tanks December 2020. The sources said that the Corporation stuck to the deadline though the contractor had asked for an extension by a month or two considering the North-East Monsoon, the sources said.

The Corporation had revised deadline very much keeping in mind the impact of COVID-19 lockdown and the impact of monsoon on the tank work.

Nevertheless, the Corporation stuck to the deadline because it had floated the tender more than two years ago and wanted the works complete to showcase them to the public.

As for the deadline for model road project on Race Course and lake development project on Kurichi tank, there was no change as the Corporation had floated tenders only less than six months ago, the sources added.