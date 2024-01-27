Coimbatore Corporation fines Suez ₹3 lakh for delay in construction of water storage tank

January 27, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), on Saturday imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on Suez India Projects Private Limited for the prolonged delay in completing the overhead water storage tank project at Bharathi Park.

The foundation stone for the tank was laid in 2022 and the project was slated for completion in September 2023. However, the work came to an abrupt halt and to date, no significant headway has been made.

While Suez officials attribute the delay to labour shortage, the CCMC contends that no actionable information regarding the shortage was provided. Further, Suez officials maintain that, “Though the foundation was laid in 2022, works began only in the first half of 2023 because laying pipes in the city was the priority.”

The delay in project, which is vital for supplying drinking water to the city’s north zone, will affect the commencement of water supply.

