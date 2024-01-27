ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation fines Suez ₹3 lakh for delay in construction of water storage tank

January 27, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), on Saturday imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on Suez India Projects Private Limited for the prolonged delay in completing the overhead water storage tank project at Bharathi Park.

The foundation stone for the tank was laid in 2022 and the project was slated for completion in September 2023. However, the work came to an abrupt halt and to date, no significant headway has been made.

While Suez officials attribute the delay to labour shortage, the CCMC contends that no actionable information regarding the shortage was provided. Further, Suez officials maintain that, “Though the foundation was laid in 2022, works began only in the first half of 2023 because laying pipes in the city was the priority.”

The delay in project, which is vital for supplying drinking water to the city’s north zone, will affect the commencement of water supply.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US