Coimbatore Corporation fines contractor for deploying conservancy workers without safety gear

February 12, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday levied a fine of ₹ 50,000 on a contractor who engaged workers to clean sewers without providing safety equipment.

According to a press release, P.A. Thomas had involved the conservancy workers to clean a sewer on the State Bank of India Road in Central Zone on February 9.

Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap said in a press release that the contractor was fined ₹ 50,000 and served a notice. Further, a letter was issued on February 11 to Race Course Police to register an FIR against the contractor, the statement said.

The Commissioner said action was taken under the Coimbatore Corporation Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1986, against Junior Engineer Vimal Raj, in-charge for Ward 83, for failing to supervise the said work.

CONNECT WITH US