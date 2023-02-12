HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation fines contractor for deploying conservancy workers without safety gear

February 12, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday levied a fine of ₹ 50,000 on a contractor who engaged workers to clean sewers without providing safety equipment.

According to a press release, P.A. Thomas had involved the conservancy workers to clean a sewer on the State Bank of India Road in Central Zone on February 9.

Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap said in a press release that the contractor was fined ₹ 50,000 and served a notice. Further, a letter was issued on February 11 to Race Course Police to register an FIR against the contractor, the statement said.

The Commissioner said action was taken under the Coimbatore Corporation Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1986, against Junior Engineer Vimal Raj, in-charge for Ward 83, for failing to supervise the said work.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.