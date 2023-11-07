Coimbatore Corporation fines contractor ₹75,000 for school bus getting stuck in ditch

November 07, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A day after a school bus got stuck in a ditch dug on Rajiv Gandhi road owing to incomplete road works, Coimbatore Corporation imposed a fine of ₹75,000 on a contractor for failing to erect the necessary safety barriers and notice boards to warn passers-by.

“I have visited the site to see the damage. Additionally, a review of contractors in the city has been initiated to see the quality of work carried out by them. If any discrepancies are found, we will impose fines and issue notices so that such incidents are not repeated,” Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran told media persons after the weekly grievances redress meet held on Tuesday.

In view of the recent deaths that occurred at Lanka Corner due to stagnant water during rain, the Commissioner has proposed the laying of an underground inlet pipe measuring 1.2 m in diameter on one side of the bay-shaped road to facilitate rainwater to easily drain into the pipe, which will then empty into a well to be built on the other side of the bay.

“Temporary drains have been installed, but this can be solved easily with an inlet pipe and well which will collect water. A team of experts from Asian Development Bank will provide a report on how subways in Coimbatore can be improved to prevent floods during rain,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

During the grievances redress meet, Mr. Prabhakaran and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar received 47 petitions regarding birth and death certificates, roads, electric lights, drinking water, underground sewerage pipes and tax.