Coimbatore Corporation finalises tenders for 2 MW solar power plant in Kavundampalayam

Project to start after approval of State level committee

The Coimbatore Corporation has finalised the tenders for installation, operation, and maintenance of a 2-megawatts solar power plant at the premises of the old dump yard in Kavundampalayam.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department have given administrative clearance for setting up a solar power plant at ₹14.15 crore in 2019. Subsequently, the civic body has approached the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for funds.

The ADB has provided a grant of ₹12.86 crore from its project sustainability grant fund under Tamil Nadu Urban Flagship Investment Programme (TNUFIP) Tranche-1. The civic body will contribute the remaining ₹1.29 crore for this project.

The Corporation obtained technical clearance from the Chief Engineer, Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, in April, 2022 and floated two tenders.

The first tender involves the installation of the plant, including design, engineering, supply, testing, and commissioning of a 2 MW grid interactive solar photo voltaic power plant. This also includes the installation of high-tension transmission lines and underground cables up to the point of interconnection at the old dump yard.

The second tender involves the operation and maintenance of the solar power plant for five years. On August 3, the ADB gave clearance for a Coimbatore-based company for both installation, operation, and maintenance of the power plant. The civic body forwarded it to the Tamil Nadu government for the approval of the State-level tender scrutiny committee.