ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation faces backlash over increase in building plan permit fees

Published - September 18, 2024 10:38 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation is facing significant resistance due to the recent implementation of higher fees for residential building plan approvals under the self-certification scheme. Although the new process is designed to expedite approvals and reduce intermediaries, the rise in costs has raised concerns among local residents and builders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Coimbatore Corporation revises building permit fees for large residential buildings

Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K. Kathirmathiyon, said, “In accordance with Government Order No. 94 dated 18/07/2024, urban local bodies are authorised to maintain the existing fee structure for buildings exceeding 3,500 sq. ft. The revised fees apply only to residential buildings up to 325 sq. m. We request that the government review the matter and take appropriate corrective action.”

Palaniswami deplores the move to increase building plan permit charges in T.N.

There appears to be confusion among council members regarding the status of the resolution related to these fees, with uncertainty about whether it has been put on hold or passed.

R. Prabakaran, AIADMK council head, voiced opposition to the implementation of the new fees during the recent council meeting. “Assuming that the resolution to increase the building plan permit charges was not passed by the council, the Corporation continued to collect the new, higher fees from September 2 to 13. Given that the new fees were not officially sanctioned due to the withdrawal of the resolution, I am calling for a refund of the excess fees collected,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US