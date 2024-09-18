Coimbatore Corporation faces backlash over increase in building plan permit fees

The Coimbatore Corporation is facing significant resistance due to the recent implementation of higher fees for residential building plan approvals under the self-certification scheme. Although the new process is designed to expedite approvals and reduce intermediaries, the rise in costs has raised concerns among local residents and builders.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K. Kathirmathiyon, said, “In accordance with Government Order No. 94 dated 18/07/2024, urban local bodies are authorised to maintain the existing fee structure for buildings exceeding 3,500 sq. ft. The revised fees apply only to residential buildings up to 325 sq. m. We request that the government review the matter and take appropriate corrective action.”

There appears to be confusion among council members regarding the status of the resolution related to these fees, with uncertainty about whether it has been put on hold or passed.

R. Prabakaran, AIADMK council head, voiced opposition to the implementation of the new fees during the recent council meeting. “Assuming that the resolution to increase the building plan permit charges was not passed by the council, the Corporation continued to collect the new, higher fees from September 2 to 13. Given that the new fees were not officially sanctioned due to the withdrawal of the resolution, I am calling for a refund of the excess fees collected,” he said.