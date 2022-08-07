Coimbatore Corporation expedites steps to prevent distribution loss

The Corporation has started getting the designated quantities of drinking water from all the water supply schemes and steps would be taken to address the infrastructural bottlenecks in the distribution pipelines, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

Recently, the Commissioner visited the Pilloor dam, from which 131 million litres per day (MLD) of water was pumped using six motors to meet the drinking water supply needs of the Coimbatore city. The Commissioner had directed the officials to repair the defunct motor and a hydraulic crane in the dam.

Mr. Prathap also visited the Velliyankadu water treatment plant that filtered 125 MLD of water from both the Pilloor schemes. The Commissioner ordered to fix the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system in the plant, which was on repair.

The civic body was supplying two MLD of water by diverting the supply from various other schemes to Kuruchi and Kuniyamuthur areas where the population density was heavy, said Mr. Prathap adding that the Pilloor III scheme would provide a permanent solution.

Waste Management

The Commissioner told reporters that out of the 33 micro composting centres in the Corporation limits, six centres started functioning properly, including segregation and processing of waste. The civic body had sent a proposal to the State government to release ₹2.5 crore funds under Swachh Bharat Mission to make the other centres fully operational.

The Corporation received a total of ₹70 crore from the Swachh Bharat Mission funds. Mr. Prathap said that so far the civic body had sent ₹ 30 crore worth proposal to the State government and waiting for the clearance to set up a Construction and Demolition waste processing plant, waste to energy conversion plant and 200 mini trucks for door-to-door garbage collection.

The civic body also planned to give out an expression of interest to Non-Governmental organisations (NGOs), who had expertise in handling the solid waste.