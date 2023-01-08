ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation expedites construction of Knowledge and Study Centre

January 08, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The facilities at the centre will be open to all, with a special focus on students and aspirants who prepare for competitive examinations

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of Knowledge and Study Centre at Addis Street in Coimbatore is nearing completion. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The Coimbatore Corporation has expedited the construction of a Knowledge and Study Centre on Addis Street in the city.

An official said the civic body started the works a few months ago under the final phase of the Smart Cities Mission at ₹ 2.5 crores. The 5,000 sq. ft. two-storey building would house a smart classroom, study centre, library, creche, cafeteria and parking lot.

The facilities at the centre will be available free of cost and will be open to all, with a special focus on students and aspirants who prepare for competitive examinations. Books to prepare for examinations such as Union Public Service Commission, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Banking, and Railway Recruitment Board will be available in the library. Students can access the books, both in hard copy and digital format, said the official.

The official added that plans were underway to organise coaching classes and mentorship programmes by senior civil services officers. Through the smart classroom, the aspirants can interact with officials and trainers from various places.

With 80 % of the woks completed, the centre will be ready by the end of March, the official said.

