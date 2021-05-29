Coimbatore Corporation establishes control rooms

Stepping up its fight against the spread of COVID-19 and to provide relief to people during the lockdown, the Coimbatore Corporation has established two control rooms.

The first was the control room set up at the Corporation main office in Town Hall to look into complaints related to the distribution of vegetables and other essential commodities and send vehicles to localities where people requested one, said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani.

Corporation sources said members of the public could reach the control room by dialling 73050-28710 or 0422-2391073.

On Friday, the Corporation had permitted 2,537 autorickshaws to ply in the 100 wards in the city to distribute essential commodities and of those 1,645 were on road. The vegetables sold stood at 120 metric tonnes.

The second control room was at the Corporation Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram, where 30 teachers from the Corporation schools called every person in home quarantine on a regular basis to check on their health.

This was for not only inquiring into their well-being but also attending to their needs like medicines or food or essential commodities.

Sources in the Corporation said that the civic body had trained the teachers on Friday and started the control room on Saturday.