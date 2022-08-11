Coimbatore Corporation employees clean drain without adequate safety gears

An employee of the Coimbatore Corporation cleaning the blocks in a drain in the city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two employees of the Coimbatore Corporation were seen cleaning a sewerage, claimed to be a storm water drain, near Ramanathapuram Signal without adequate safety gears on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Central Zone of the Corporation, in which the contract labourers were clearing the blockages in the drain by wearing a glove in their hands and legs. But the flow in the drain was beyond the protective gears, creating an unsafe environment for the employees.

As per the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, Manual Scavenging is banned in India. The local body is duty-bound to provide proper safety gears for cleaning the drains.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap took cognisance of the issue immediately and said that strict action would be taken against those violated the provisions of the law.