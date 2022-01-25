Coimbatore Corporation draws plan for areas excluded from UGSS

The proposal will bring over 33,000 houses under the scheme

Even as it goes about completing the construction of sewage treatment plant in Nanjundapuram and laying pipeline to convey sewage to the Ondipudur treatment plant, the Coimbatore Corporation is also drawing a plan to implement underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) in areas excluded within the old city.

Sources said the Corporation that had implemented the UGSS about a decade ago under the then Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission had omitted a few areas for various reasons. One of the reasons was that the areas were underdeveloped with very few houses. This was in the old city area, which is now spread over 60 wards and called the core city.

But in the last 10 years and since the implementation of the UGSS, those areas had developed and were without underground drainage. With a view to implement UGSS in those areas the Corporation had drawn up a proposal, said sources familiar with the issue.

The first proposal that the Corporation had readied was for those wards that were excluded in the JNNURM UGD Package III and that included Wards 44, 45, 47, 39, 37, 38, 40, 41, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65 and 66 in part or full.

The proposal would bring over 33,000 houses under the scheme in those wards by laying pipeline for 142 km, the sources said and added that the Corporation had drawn the proposal for ₹ 175 crore.

The Corporation would take the sewage from those wards to the Ondipudur sewage treatment plant.

The sources further said that there were similar excluded wards in the JNNURM Package I and II area and that the Corporation would draw separate proposal for those. The rough estimate for those areas could be around ₹ 300 crore.

As for the ₹ 175 crore proposal, the Corporation had written to the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services for funding. Once it received the go-ahead, the Corporation would float tender to start the work.

The sources also said that the Corporation had also made progress in the work to convey sewage to the Ondipudur treatment plant through the main sewer line on Trichy Road.

Of the five km pipeline to be laid, the Corporation had completed work for two km and work was in progress to complete the remaining three km.