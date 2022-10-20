Coimbatore Corporation distributes sanitary napkin vending machines to schools

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and Chandrans Yuva Foundation Chairperson Shashikala Sathiyamurthy distributing sanitary napkin vending machines at the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In order to enable better access to menstrual health products, Coimbatore Corporation with the help of Chandrans Yuva Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, donated sanitary napkin vending and incinerator machines to the Corporation schools.

On Thursday, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila handed over 25 sanitary vending and incinerator machines to various Corporation Schools in the city.

At the event held at Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at R.S. Puram, Mr. Prathap said students should overcome the obstacles in life to serve the State and country. They should take immense pride in studying in the Corporation school, he added.

Highlighting the significance of this event held on the month of International Day of the Girl Child, Ms. Sharmila said, the civic body had planned to install these machines at all the Corporation higher secondary and high schools in the first phase, and it would be extended to the middle schools in course of time.

Shanthi Murugan, Chairperson of the Works Committee, said the machine had to be placed in all the schools as it would be highly beneficial for girl students. This would significantly increase admission in the Corporation schools and help reduce the dropout rate, she added.

West Zone Chairperson K.A. Deivayanai Thamizhmarai, Chandrans Yuva Foundation Chairperson Shashikala Sathiyamurthy and Corporation officials were present.