Coimbatore Corporation distributes loans to street vendors under scheme

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar (second right), Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, (right), and Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila (third right) at the loan distribution function in the city on Saturday.. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation organised a loan mela for street vendors city under the PM Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) at VOC park ground here on Saturday.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, and Central Zone chairperson S. Meena Logu distributed loans to the first-time beneficiaries and certificate of appreciations to those who re-paid the loans on time.

Speaking at the event, Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the civic body had planned to demarcate vending and non-vending zones in all the five corporation zones. This will facilitate the business of street vendors as well as the administration, she added.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that the corporation has got 3,915 applications in the past one month from the street vendors and arranged loans for them through lead banks.

Ms. Srinivasan said the scheme implemented by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs benefitted street vendors across the country. Only basic identity documents are required to apply for this loan as the government had simplified the norms, she added.

She also appealed to the corporation officials to consult the street vendors while demarcating the vending zones. PM SVANidhi scheme was started in June 2020 to facilitate collateral free working capital loans of up to ₹10,000 with one-year tenure to the street vendors. On successful repayment, the beneficiary can get loan up to ₹20,000.

Nishtha Kakkar, observer from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, council members and corporation officials participated in the event.