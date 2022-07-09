Coimbatore Corporation distributes bins for waste segregation

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap distributed coloured bins to the conservancy workers for segregation of waste at the source at the West Zone on Saturday.

In Ward 73, the Commissioner distributed 100 coloured bins for source segregation of domestic wastes, masks, gloves and other safety gears to the corporation conservancy workers, who goes door-to-door to collect waste in pushcarts.

Mr. Prathap emphasised on the need to wear safety equipment while dealing with waste. He has directed the corporation health officials to start the operation of defunct micro compost centre (MCC) in ward 72. He also inspected the MCC at ward 71 in which the compost is made from vegetable and biodegradable waste and directed the officials to desilt the storm water drain at Kovil Medu in ward 42.