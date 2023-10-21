Coimbatore Corporation distribues ID cards to 15,000 street vendors

October 21, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation has distributed identity cards to 15,000 street vendors under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, and aims to cover 10,000 more by the end of this year.

The card holds information about the vendor, such as name, contact details, family background, trade, duration of trading, income, etc. Using the ID card, vendors can avail of bank loans at a subsidised interest rate of 7%.

“My business is going well and I have already taken a loan with my ID card to set up a second shop in North Coimbatore. The process was fairly simple and it took about 15 days for the loan to get sanctioned,” said K. Anbu, a street vendor at Gandhipuram.

As of September 2023, 4,000 roadside vendors have been provided with loan assistance to the tune of ₹4 crore by banks in Coimbatore, former Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said. The scheme also aims to provide street vendors with well-earmarked spaces alongside roads to carry on their business and benefit from various social security schemes, skill development programmes, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.