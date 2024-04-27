GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation directed to upload all council meet resolutions online

The T.N. Local Bodies Ombudsman has directed the Corporation Commissioner in this regard, following a complaint by an activist about resolutions not being uploaded on to the civic body’s website

April 27, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman has directed the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner to immediately upload all resolutions online on its website.

The Coimbatore Corporation undertakes a lot of work projects, including the Smart City Mission and a project to ensure 24 hours of drinking water supply. But in the past year or so, the civic body has not uploaded resolutions passed at the Corporation Council meetings, on to its website.

During this period, several political parties and social activists had approached the Corporation and even filed petitions under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, but to no avail.

One RTI activist, S.P. Thiyagarajan, approached the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman and lodged a complaint. The office of the ombudsman called the Corporation and the activist and held a mediation session. At the end of the session, the Ombudsman said the reasons cited by the Corporation for not uploading the resolutions on its website were not acceptable. The ombudsman directed the Corporation Commissioner to take immediate steps to upload all resolutions from July 2017, to date.

