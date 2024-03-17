Coimbatore Corporation devises route charts for waste collection; Sets up monitoring system

March 17, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a bid to improve waste management practices and ensure cleaner surroundings in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation (CCMC) has rolled out an extensive route chart for waste collection vehicles, encompassing various neighbourhoods in the northern part of the city.

The initiative focuses on streamlining door-to-door waste collection services, with particular emphasis on areas including Thudiyalur, Saravanampatti, Koundampalayam and Sivanandapuram in the first phase of implementation.

Diversifying its approach, the civic body has devised separate route charts tailored for different types of waste collection vehicles. Battery-operated vehicles, essential for environment-friendly operations, now follow distinct routes, while traditional waste collection trucks and JCBs have been allocated newer routes aimed at clearing bins and addressing open-dumping hotspots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising the importance of round-the-clock waste management, the civic body has introduced a specialised route chart for night rounds undertaken by JCBs, trucks, and larger waste collection vehicles. CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “Waste collection has been made a 24x7 task in the city from this month to tackle sanitation issues.”

To monitor the execution of this initiative, 40 sector officers have been deployed to supervise waste collection vehicles throughout the day and night. These officers operate from the integrated command control centre (ICCC) in the city, leveraging GPS tracking technology to oversee real-time vehicle movements.

Explaining the monitoring process, a sector officer said, “Live updates are fed into the system from each vehicle every minute after it leaves for waste collection. If a vehicle spends more than 10 minutes in one spot, an alert is sent to us, and we immediately contact the driver and sanitation officer to address any potential issues.”

Officials of the civic body said that details of the route-chart will be published soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.