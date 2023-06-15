Coimbatore Corporation desilts drains in Gandhipuram bus stand

June 15, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation took up desilting of the drains at Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand recently. The Engineering Department of the Central Zone planned to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the complete overhauling of the bus stand, said K. Karuppusamy, an Assistant Executive Engineer in the civic body.

S. Varshini (29), a regular commuter, said the slabs over the drains on the premises were removed and some workers were cleaning the lines since Monday. “The work must be expedited as it is not safe to leave the gaps open since many children are using the bus stand,” she said.

M. Parimala (53), another passenger, said the seating was insufficient and the screens to display the buses and the platform numbers were defunct for many years. “Some tiles in the platforms are broken which is dangerous, especially for the elderly,” she said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said all major bus stands in Coimbatore city would be revamped with better amenities soon by the civic body. “With the overhaul, these issues will be addressed and arrangements will be added to the premises,” he said.

Mr. Karuppusamy said the Town Planning officials were removing the encroachments and workers were clearing the drains as the monsoon would set in soon.

He said, “A DPR preparation is under way for the Gandhipuram bus stand renovation as per orders from the Commissioner. The civic body plans to increase the seating, repair the displays, construct new pavements and install surveillance cameras, improve toilet facilities and paint the stand. An estimation will be ready soon.”