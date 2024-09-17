Coimbatore Corporation deploys advanced machine to clear UGD blockages in the city

To address the problem of frequent blockages in underground drainage pipelines, Coimbatore Corporation has deployed Combi Recycler, a high-capacity suction and jetting vehicle with a water recycling system, designed for efficient sewer and manhole cleaning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation has rented the Combi Recycler from Pune based Aryan Pumps & Enviro Solutions Private Limited at ₹64,300 a day, for a 30-day period.

A senior official from the Corporation’s engineering department explained, “The Combi Recycler’s integrated system separates water from sludge, allowing the water to be recycled for continuous use during jetting, thus eliminating the need for freshwater refills.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This machine significantly reduces water consumption and labour needs during long-duration sewer cleaning. It is particularly effective in addressing severe blockages in sewer pipes and chambers of Coimbatore Corporation’s Central Zone wards, where the system, which is around 30 years old, suffers from almost 70% clogging. The use of this advanced equipment helps prevent the need for manual scavenging, which is both unsafe and inefficient, by providing a more effective and automated solution to clear the pipes,” the official said.

He further added, “Our existing jetting machine requires 7,000 litres of freshwater to clean just four chambers. With the Combi Recycler, the water is now saved.”

The vehicle was deployed on an emergency basis, following numerous complaints from residents in Sanganoor and Rathinapuri regarding frequent blockages.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Purchasing one of these vehicles costs around ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore, and maintaining it adds further expenses. We opted to rent it first to evaluate its effectiveness, and if necessary, we will consider purchasing one in the future.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.