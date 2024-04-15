Coimbatore Corporation deploys 30 water tankers at Vellalore dump yard

April 15, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation has deployed 30 water tankers to combat smoke emanating from the Vellalore landfill following the recent fire incident that covered 10-15 acres of the site.

Further, a maximum of 200 personnel, including officers from the fire and rescue services, were deployed on ground to control smoke. So far, 100 to 150 tonnes of legacy waste has been incinerated, as per officials on ground. However, the civic body claims that the setting up of a bio-mining plant in Vellalore will prevent such fires in the future.

Further, 11 fire tenders were deployed from Erode, Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. While the Corporation maintains that the smoke has reached residential areas within an 8 km radium from the site, residents in Chettipalayam, which is 12 km from the site, have also raised concerns about the smoke. “There is a constant odour of something burning in the air,” a resident of Vellalar Colony said.

Officials, however, are yet to identify what caused the fire.