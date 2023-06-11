HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation demolishes unauthorised structures

June 11, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation workers removing unathourised structures on Ramamoorthy Road at Selvapuram in Coimbatore.

Corporation workers removing unathourised structures on Ramamoorthy Road at Selvapuram in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation recently regained possession of land worth ₹ 6 crore belonging to the civic body near Kalapatti-Kurumbapalayam Road and demolished 105 unauthorised structures on Ramamoorthy Road at Selvapuram in the city recently.

City Town Planning Officer S. Kumar said that a private individual had encroached on a road near Emami Layout in Kalapatti in East Zone of the civic body. Three months ago, it was found that the person had extended the fencing of his property up to the road. After verifying the survey numbers of the individual’s plot, a surveyor measured the disputed land and an encroachment of 20 cents was identified. The structures were razed down on Thursday and the land was retrieved.

About 105 encroachments, including petty shops and temporary structures, along Ramamoorthy Road in Selvapuram were pulled down on Friday.

