Coimbatore Corporation demolishes encroachment on OSR in Vilankurichi

April 27, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation officials demolishing the encroachment on 36 cent in Ward 7 in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday razed an encroachment, in Vilankurichi under Ward 7, on 36 cents on a 3.5-acre open space reservation (OSR). The area, now worth ₹10 crore, will soon be brought to public use as a park, according to a senior official in the Town Planning Department.

The official claimed the encroacher, using fake documents, had built a house on the site, which was demolished as per the Commissioner’s orders.

“The private individual had occupied the space illegally, raised a 1,200 sq.ft. reinforced cement concrete house and rented it out. Last year, a notice regarding clearance was sent to the individual for which a case was filed in the High Court. The individual did not present suitable representations. Following this, as per the Commissioner’s orders, a notice was sent to the individual and the tenant roughly 10 days ago. The tenant had left the building last week. On Thursday, the electricity connection for the house was disconnected, and as per the direction from higher authorities, the Town Planning Department, along with revenue officials and local authorities, demolished the house,” the official said.

He said a park would be set up on the 36 cents.

Over 20 litigations were pending in several courts regarding encroachments in OSR in the East Zone, which would be cleared soon, he added.

