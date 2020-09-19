Coimbatore Corporation demolishes 60-year-old building

The demolition was done following representation from the public

Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday demolished a dilapidated building in Ukkadam.

According to sources, the civic body’s Town Planning wing officials demolished the building housing eight shops based on representation from the public that the building was old and posed a threat to residents of the area and those who frequented the shops.

The building was at least 60-year old and stood on a land that belonged to a trust that managed a temple near the Lakshmi Narasimhar temple in Ukkadam.

The sources said the Corporation officials issued notice more than 15 days ago to the owners of the eight shops. On Saturday, they went there and after asking the shop owners to vacate the building started the demolition process.

Prior to starting the demolition, the shop owners entered into a wordy duel with the officials to stop the demolition process but their efforts went in vain, the sources added.