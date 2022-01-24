Coimbatore Corporation demolishes 40 houses in Ukkadam

The houses in CMC Colony, Ukkadam, were demolished on Monday to facilitate the construction of Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover.

COIMBATORE

24 January 2022 17:56 IST

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday demolished 40 houses in CMC Colony, Ukkadam, to facilitate the construction of the Ukkadam-Athupalayam flyover.

Sources said a team led by Assistant Town Planning Officer A. Babu demolished the houses that were mostly tile or asbestos sheet roofed and were several decades old. The Monday’s demolition comes a couple of weeks after the Corporation demolished houses in the dhobi kana in Ukkadam.

Advertising

Advertising

The Corporation, with help from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (formerly Slum Clearance Board), had issued the evicted families tockens, making them eligible to get houses the Board was building in Ukkadam Pillukadu.

Until the Board completed the houses, the families would be staying in the temporary structures that the Highways Department had erected in Pillukadu, the sources said and added that such an arrangement was in place to ensure timely completion of the flyover project.

The Corporation had so far demolished 304 of the 729 houses identified to be removed from Ukkadam for the flyover project.

After disconnecting power supply a few days ago, the Corporation on Monday deployed earth movers to demolish the houses and lorries to transport the debris. It had also sought the help of the Coimbatore City Police to prevent untoward incidents.