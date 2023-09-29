Coimbatore Corporation defers plan to update integrated traffic management report

September 29, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation has deferred the plan to upgrade its integrated traffic management report, wherein the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Services Finance Corporation (TNUIFSL) looks to improve traffic and safety in Coimbatore’s 153,200 sq.km. area. RITES, a government enterprise, was hired to complete the task.

The plan will consider population growth, land use and existing traffic problems over the next 20 years. RITES’ proposal includes new roads, bus stations, pedestrian walkways, and traffic management projects. This awaits the approval of the Union and State governments to secure funds.

The general council meeting held on September 29 was presided over by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Corporation Commissioner (full additional charge) S. Selvasurabhi. Of the 42 resolutions presented before the council, 38 were passed and four were deferred.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillor R. Prabhakan was suspended from attending two council meetings. Following this, AIADMK councillors Prabhakan, C. Sarmila and D. Ramesh staged a protest. They also asked the Mayor to withdraw the fine of 1% levied on the late payment of property tax.

Delay in works

The councillors unanimously agreed that works such as the laying of 24x7 drinking water supply system and bitumen-topped roads were being disrupted due the repeated change in Assistant Engineers (AEs). “The AE in Ward 10 has been changed for the third time and we have to keep checking the progress of work in the ward with different people,” said V. Kathiravel, councillor, Ward 10. The councillors demanded that sufficient explanation be provided when an AE was changed. “We will see to it that the issue is resolved,” the Mayor said.

Dump yard incident

R. Udhayakumar, councillor of Ward 98, addressed the incident in which a worker lost his legs after getting trapped in a shredder at the Vellalore dump yard. “Did any official from the Corporation visit the youth? We demand that a thorough investigation be carried out,” the councillor said. Ms. Selvasurabhi said an investigation was under way and an official visit would be made by Commissioner M. Prathap.

