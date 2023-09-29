HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation defers plan to update integrated traffic management report

September 29, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Three AIADMK councillors staged a protest against the interest of 1% levied on late payment of property tax, during the Corporation council meeting in Coimbatore on Friday.

Three AIADMK councillors staged a protest against the interest of 1% levied on late payment of property tax, during the Corporation council meeting in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Coimbatore Corporation has deferred the plan to upgrade its integrated traffic management report, wherein the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Services Finance Corporation (TNUIFSL) looks to improve traffic and safety in Coimbatore’s 153,200 sq.km. area. RITES, a government enterprise, was hired to complete the task.

The plan will consider population growth, land use and existing traffic problems over the next 20 years. RITES’ proposal includes new roads, bus stations, pedestrian walkways, and traffic management projects. This awaits the approval of the Union and State governments to secure funds.

The general council meeting held on September 29 was presided over by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Corporation Commissioner (full additional charge) S. Selvasurabhi. Of the 42 resolutions presented before the council, 38 were passed and four were deferred.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillor R. Prabhakan was suspended from attending two council meetings. Following this, AIADMK councillors Prabhakan, C. Sarmila and D. Ramesh staged a protest. They also asked the Mayor to withdraw the fine of 1% levied on the late payment of property tax.

Delay in works

The councillors unanimously agreed that works such as the laying of 24x7 drinking water supply system and bitumen-topped roads were being disrupted due the repeated change in Assistant Engineers (AEs). “The AE in Ward 10 has been changed for the third time and we have to keep checking the progress of work in the ward with different people,” said V. Kathiravel, councillor, Ward 10. The councillors demanded that sufficient explanation be provided when an AE was changed. “We will see to it that the issue is resolved,” the Mayor said.

Dump yard incident

R. Udhayakumar, councillor of Ward 98, addressed the incident in which a worker lost his legs after getting trapped in a shredder at the Vellalore dump yard. “Did any official from the Corporation visit the youth? We demand that a thorough investigation be carried out,” the councillor said. Ms. Selvasurabhi said an investigation was under way and an official visit would be made by Commissioner M. Prathap.

Related Topics

development / democracy / Coimbatore / urban planning / public works & infrastructure / waste management / water / drinking water

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.