Coimbatore Corporation defers plan to outsource solid waste management work in the city

June 30, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on June 30 (Friday) deferred its plan to outsource the municipal solid waste management work in the city, following a request from the council members.

Of the 26 resolutions listed at the general council meeting of the CCMC at Victoria Hall here, 25 were passed.

The Corporation had listed the resolution to outsource — not privatise — municipal solid waste management work as per Government Order 116 from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department of Tamil Nadu.

Councillors belonging to different parties, including those from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and allies Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, requested the civic body to defer implementing the resolution.

The councillors sought information such as salary, job guarantee, permanency, and contract details the Corporation contract and permanent workers will go through, and the use of existing machinery and infrastructure once the solid waste management is outsourced to a private company.

Ward 44 Councillor R. Gayathri of the Indian National Congress (INC) claimed that roughly 13 tonnes of unsegregated waste has been stagnating in her ward. She suggested that the civic body should carry out a detailed ward-wise assessment and assign the infrastructure to reduce the burden on the conservancy workers.

Replying to this, Commissioner M. Prathap stated that the CCMC had conducted a ward-wise survey and found that a total of 1,250 tonnes of waste was generated a day in the city. Presently, the Corporation spends over ₹170.65 crore annually on management and would save ₹17.37 lakh every year if the work was outsourced, he said.

A total of 97 council members took part in the meeting. Councillors of Ward 8 K. Vijayakumar (DMK), Ward 52 Lakshmi Ellanselvi Karthick (DMK) and Ward 69 Saravanakumar S (INC) were absent, as per official sources.

S. Nivetha was reinstated as Councillor of Ward 97 after the Council unanimously accepted her reinstatement on Friday.

Street dogs

During the discussion, Ward 98 Councillor Udhayakumar R. (DMK) sought details on the steps taken to control street dog population in the city. Central Zone Chairperson L. Meena Logu claimed that 19 dogs were caught in Ward 46. Commissioner M. Prathap said the CCMC had captured 600 dogs in June in three camps across the city.

Meanwhile, AIADMK Councillors C. Sharmila, R. Prabhakaran and D. Ramesh staged a demonstration with water pitchers in front of the Victoria Hall requesting the CCMC to improve water supply and expedite Pilloor III work.