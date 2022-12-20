Coimbatore Corporation councillors urge officials to solve procedural bottlenecks in road work allocation

December 20, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Councillors of Coimbatore Corporation urged the officials to solve the procedural bottlenecks in sanctioning road works under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP).

The civic body has taken up repair works on roads that were damaged while carrying out developmental projects such as underground drainage and water supply improvement schemes. Nearly 263 roads for a length of 66.93 km in various wards across the Corporation were taken up at ₹45.84 crore in the first two phases of the TURIP.

In a few areas, roads were dug up by Suez, a private firm, for carrying out 24X7 drinking water supply in the old 60 wards of the Corporation, known as core areas. Ward 41 councillor K. Shanthi said nearly 98% of the works were completed in the ward.

She also said, “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurated more than 1,600 house service connections in the ward five months ago. Even after such a long time, road works were not taken up in the ward, forcing residents and commuters to struggle.”

Ms. Shanthi also pointed out that road works were sanctioned for the wards where the 24X7 water supply project works were yet to start. She highlighted that even though the roads were laid, they would be dug up again for the project.

The councilllor also submitted a petition to Mayor Kalpana Ananda Kumar and Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila to streamline the road work sanctioning and prioritise the areas where the works were completed.

This situation prevailed in the wards of the central zone, in which many councillors raised the issue during the zonal meeting to chairperson Meena Loganathan. The chairperson told the engineering department officials to consult the councillors before sending the list of roads for approval.

Ms. Sharmila promised to look into this issue and said steps would be explored on the possibilities of shifting the road works to the wards where the 24X7 water supply projects were completed.