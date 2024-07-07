Coimbatore Corporation councillors set demands ahead of special meet

Councillors of the Coimbatore Corporation have put forth several demands ahead of the special council meeting on July 8, 2024, including the appointment of a new Mayor, challenging the usual practice of assigning additional charge.

“It would be beneficial to have a Mayor as soon as possible. We have seen in earlier times that additional charge does not serve well in Coimbatore city,” said Prabha Ravindran (CPI), councillor of Ward 48.

According to norms, a new Mayor can only be elected through direct franchise, as in 2022 when Kalpana Anandakumar took over. “That is the democratic way, and the law cannot be bypassed. The council meeting will clarify who will take additional charge,” said a top DMK functionary in Coimbatore.

A key agenda item this month would be to complete road works in the northern and western zones, several councillors indicated. Despite 80% completion of SUEZ 24/7 water works, contractors have only done patchwork repairs. “We have only been employed by SUEZ and not by the Corporation to complete the works,” said Sivanandan, a sub-contractor at Ward 63.

Additional concerns include addressing the city’s street dog problem. “We seek more transparency from the civic body as councillors have no information on what is going on with the sterilisation process,” said C. Sharmil (AIADMK), councillor of Ward 38.

Another issue is dissatisfaction with the contractors responsible for sanitation and waste disposal. “Insufficient manpower in each ward, poor upkeep of waste collection vehicles, and erratic schedules for waste collection are widespread,” added D. Bakkiyam (DMK), councillor of Ward 54. “The council will address these concerns at the upcoming meeting,” she added.