Coimbatore Corporation councillors oppose waste collection from bulk generators

November 30, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Councillors of the civic body urged the officials to streamline door-to-door and bulk waste collection in the Corporation areas on a war footing.

The council meeting, presided over by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, was convened here on Wednesday. Central Zone Chairperson Meena Loganathan urged the authorities concerned to monitor bulk waste generators, such as wedding halls and apartments in the city, as they generate more than 100 kg of waste a day. She also said that such a huge quantum of waste generated has to be processed by themselves engaging third-party agencies, and conservancy workers should not collect the waste.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the civic body identified 441 bulk waste generators in the city. Steps to identify leftover bulk waste generators are under way. She also directed the officials to ensure that conservancy workers are not engaged in the waste collection from bulk generators.

Standing Committee Chairpersons, in unison, alleged that they were neither informed nor consulted by the Corporation officials while carrying out works.

East Zone Chairperson Ilakkumi Ilanchelvi Karthik said the overgrowth of bushes in the open space reserve sites and vacant lands in many wards have become a den for snakes and reptiles and pose a threat to people. Since the civic body collects the vacant land tax, councillors demanded cleaning the sites on a priority basis.

The councillors also demanded additional vehicles such as earth movers, sullage carts, and mini trucks for garbage collection in all five zones. Ms. Sharmila said a few vehicles, including 49 earth movers, are under maintenance to get fitness certificates. Tenders have been floated to procure additional customised vehicles for waste collection.

Before the council meeting, AIADMK councillors led by the party floor leader R. Prabhakaran staged a demonstration on the premises of Victoria Hall alleging poor maintenance of parks, roads, and stray dog menace in many areas of the city.